Willshire woman facing drug charge

VW independent staff

WAPAKONETA – A recent traffic stop along Interstate 75 in Auglaize County led to the discovery and seizure of approximately 1.5 pounds of suspected methanphetamine and the arrest of a Willshire woman.

Nicole Cooper

According to a press release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Nicole Marcine Cooper, 43, was arrested last Thursday, April 23, after she was stopped at approximately 9:30 p.m. near mile marker 109 in the Wapakoneta area.

An Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was requested to conduct a sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive indication. Deputies then searched the vehicle and found the suspected meth along with just over $800 in cash. Cooper was taken to the Auglaize County Corrections Center and was charged with drug possession. Her bond was set at $250,000, with a 10 percent provision.

The suspected meth has a estimated street value of more than $20,000.

No other information is being released at this time.