Deborah Kay “Deb” Roehm

Deborah Kay “Deb” Roehm, 72, of Ohio City passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

She was born October 25, 1953, to Richard and Sylvia (Hammack) Purkeypile.

Deborah graduated from Van Wert High School in 1973. On May 8, 1976, she married Michael Carl Roehm in Van Wert, and they shared nearly 50 years of life together.

Deborah Roehm

In her earlier years, Deborah worked various jobs before become a homemaker, where she dedicated herself to raising her four children and caring for her family.

She found the most joy in her role as a grandmother. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she stayed closely involved in their lives — watching them, attending their events, and simply being there whenever she could. They brought her a great deal of happiness.

Deborah had a strong and determined nature, and she stood firm in what she believed. She also had a quiet sense of humor, often finding laughter in the small, everyday moments — especially in the things her children said and did. She enjoyed joking back and forth with her sons, and she gave it right back to them.

She enjoyed gardening, visiting the zoo, and was a longtime viewer of soap operas, faithfully following her favorite show for more than 50 years.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Michael; her sons, Joseph Roehm (Tara Schleeter) of Middle Point, James (Elizabeth Zartman) Roehm of Ohio City, and Joshua Roehm of Urbana; her grandchildren, Courtney Jeffords, Abbi (Jonathon) Stegaman, Chloe (Jared) Lautzenheiser, America (Austin) Carnahan, Kathy Roehm, Jenny Roehm, Addison Roehm, Janessa Fair, Thayer Zartman, Rileigh Roehm, Natalie Zartman, and Natalie Roehm; and her great-grandchildren, Avrey, Gabe, Emryn and Havyn. She is also survived by a sister, Montie (Terry) Hasch; a brother, Ron Purkeypile, a niece, Chris Buckner, and a nephew, Andy Wreath.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Richard “Allen” Purkeypile and Gary Purkeypile.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to the American Diabetes Association.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.