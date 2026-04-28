Lincolnview plans training exercise

Submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will be conducting a safe school drill in conjunction with area law enforcement, on Wednesday, May 6, during the morning portion of the school day. Law enforcement vehicles and others will be present at the school and in the surrounding area as part of the school safety simulation.

The planned exercise will prepare students and staff with procedures for a proper evacuation in the event that there is a serious threat to the safety of students on campus. This drill functions as an opportunity to ensure that all people are prepared if an emergency situation arises and is required to be conducted by law.

The student body will leave campus to reconvene at established student reunification sites. All activities related to the safety drill will take place during the school day and students will return to the Lincolnview Local Schools campus following the drill. These prepared exercises are part of the district’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and staff.