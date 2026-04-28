Prep roundup: softball, tennis

VW independent sports

Softball

Wapakoneta 8 Van Wert 1

WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the third and three more in the fourth and the Redskins went on to defeat Van Wert 8-1 on Tuesday. Van Wert’s only run came in the top of the fourth when Isabella Wise singled in Haley Dunlap.

Van Wert will host Wapakoneta on Friday

Allen East 10 Crestview 7

CONVOY ––Kylee Williams and Dakota Thornell each drove in two runs but Crestview fell to Allen East 10-7 on Tuesday. All seven of Crestview’s runs came in the sixth inning and pulled the Lady Knights to within one, 8-7, before the Mustangs plated a pair of runs in the seventh.

Crestview will host Bath today.

Tennis

St. Marys Memorial 5 Van Wert 0

St. Marys Memorial remained undefeated in WBL play with a 5-0 sweep of Van Wert on Tuesday.

First singles: Jake Ackroyd over Zach Stoller 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Second singles: Noah White over Cole Story 6-0, 6-2

Third singles: Brady Triplet over Beau Bear 6-0, 6-0

First doubles: Ollie Chrisman/Trent Ruane over Ben Verville/Kaz Moynihan 6-4, 6-2

Second doubles: Damien Neeble/Lincoln Parnes over Levi Schlemmer/Deagan Schlemmer 6-1, 6-0.

The Cougars will host Ada on Friday.