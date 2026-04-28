R.K. Thompson boy finalists announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

Five area boys have been selected as finalists for the 2026 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Anthony Adams and Keri McClure, co-chairpersons of the Van Wert Service Club’s selection committee. In its 56th year, the program provides cash awards to Van Wert County High School seniors who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor the student who does the best with what he has.

This year’s boy finalists include Evan Beining, son of Brad and Angie Beining; Trevor Dotson, son of James and Staci Dotson; Trey Dotson, son of James and Staci Dotson; Wyatt Polley, son of Ryan and Kristin Polley, and Gabriel Spradlin, son of Nick Roxo.

Evan Beining is a senior at Van Wert High School at the Goedde where he enjoys participating in many service projects including the 1,000 meal giveaway, veterans breakfast, leaf raking, the Boutique and the Probation Garden. In a desire to continue his love of service, Evan is a Marine Corp poolee and will join the Marine Corps following graduation.

Boy finalists for the 2026 R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award are (top row, left to right): Evan Beining, Trevor Dotson, Trey Dotson. Bottom row: Wyatt Polley and Gabrial Spradlin. Photos submitted

Trevor Dotson is a senior at Van Wert High School where he is a member of National Honor Society and Service Pack. Trevor is also the student council vice-president, a team lead on the VW Robotics Team while also competing on the Cougar football team. Volunteer activities include work with the Council on Aging and Main Street Van Wert in addition to being an active member of St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church. Following graduation, he plans to attend the University of Toledo majoring in computer science and electrical engineering. Work history includes time with Subway and McDonalds as well as experience at Millwork Brands Inc as a part of the CEO program.

Trey Dotson is a senior at Van Wert High School where he is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Outside of school, Trey is the founder of Dotty’s Designs which creates custom items through the use of laser engraving and UV printing. He has leveraged his small business to not only generate revenue for himself but also provide items for various group to use in their fundraising efforts. Following graduation, Trey plans to attend Ohio University majoring in business and entrepreneurship while continuing to expand his small business. Work experience includes time with Millwork Brands Inc as a part of the CEO program.

Wyatt Polley is a senior at Vantage Career Center where he excels in the industrial mechanics program and has earned several certifications, including is Class A CDL. School activities include membership in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while also competing on the Lincolnview Lancer cross country and track and field teams. Outside of school he enjoys serving on the Jr. Fair Board and participating in 4-H. Following graduation, Wyatt plans to attend the University of Northwest Ohio to pursue a degree in robotics. Work experience includes over three years with Pitsenbarger Supply.

Gabrial Malachi Spradlin is a senior at Vantage Career Center where he is engaged in the medical assisting program. Through his efforts, he has or is on his way to earning several medical related certifications including Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), phlebotomy and Certified Medical Assistant. Following graduation, Malachi plans to continue in the workforce with a goal of earning additional credentials and ultimately pursuing a degree in nursing or mortuary science. Work experience includes time at Ruler Foods and Love’s Travel Stops and most recently working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Vancrest of Van Wert.

This year’s list of girls finalists can be found here.

The top winners will be announced on Wedesday, May 6.