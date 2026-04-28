Teams compete in annual county meet

VW independent sports

Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert finished 1-2-3 on the boys’ side and Lincolnview, Van Wert and Crestview 1-2-3 on the girls’ side at the Van County Invitational held at Lincolnview on Tuesday.

The Knights had first place finishers – Drayden Hoffman in the 100 meter dash (11.14), Hoffman in the 200 meter dash (22.96), Hayden Perrott (400 meter dash, 53.25), Hudson Perrott, (1600 meter run, 4:40.11), Derek Young (3200 meter run, 9:39.25), the 4×100 relay team (Hayden Perrott, Drayden Hoffman, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, 45.17), 4×200 relay team (Drayden Hoffman, Liam Putman, Brentyn Rodriguez, Braxton Leeth, 1:35.37), 4×400 relay team (Braxton Leeth, Kale Vining, Hayden Perrott, Brentyn Rodriguez, 3:37.01), 4×800 relay team (Derek Young, Lincoln Smith, Ian Owens, Kale Vining, 8:40.83) and Bentley Scott (pole vault, 10-0).

Lincolnview’s first place finishers were Noah Peters (100 meter hurdles, 15.10; 300 meter hurdles (41.08) and Lucas Grubb (high jump, 5-6; long jump, 20-1.75).

Lincolnview’s Noah Peters won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Van Wert’s Evan Keuneke won the 800 meter run (2:05.49). Maverik Bigham won the discus (122-8) and Nick Edwards was the shot put champion (40-1.25).

On the girls’ side Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody swept the long distance events (800 meter run, 2:29.12; 1600 meter run, 5:46.39; 3200 meter run, 12:33.54). Joey-Kate Carey won the 400 meter dash (1:04.91) and the long jump (15-5), while Annabel Horstman was the 100 and meter hurdles champion (16.51; 48.63). Ainsley Hoffman won the pole vault (7-6) and Beth Hughes captured the shot put title (36-2.25).

Van Wert was led by Haven Hunt (200 meter dash champion, 27.02), Livie Parrish (4-10), Flannery Foster (discus, 113-10), along with the 4×400 relay team of Ruby Dicke, Harper Roop, Leah Krites, and Haven Hunt (4:18.48). Livie Parrish and Lily Greve shared the high jump title (4-10).

Crestview’s 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams (Delanie Balliet, Graylie Grose, Lydia Grace, Ellieannah Ward) won those events with times of 52:58 and 1:52.82). Grose won the 100 meter title with a time o 12.95.

Full results can be found here. Check back Thursday for more pictures.