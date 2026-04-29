BOE hears from Lancer hoops team

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The 2025-2026 high school basketball season is in the rear view mirror but the Lincolnview boys basketball program and the school board spent some time reminiscing about the season Wednesday night.

The board lauded the team for a 22-5 season that included NWC, sectional, district and regional titles, along with an appearance in the Division VI state semifinals at the Ervin J. Nutter Center. Six members of the team were at the meeting, along with head coach Brett Hammons and his assistants.

“It was a fun ride and one that will always be remembered as a special season,” Hammons said. “It was one of the best seasons we’ve ever had and that’s special.”

Superintendent Jeff Snyder delivered his monthly report. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“I think it definitely woke up the Lancer community,” said senior Gavin Evans, a key player for Lincolnview.

During his monthly report to the board, Jr. High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said a junior high career day will be held this Friday and he noted the annual senior awards program will be held at 7:30 p.m. May 11 at the Marsh Foundation. Graduation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17. He also said scheduling for next school year is progressing and he provided a surprising stat about next year’s junior class.

“Our current sophomore class is one of the smallest classes we have in our district, with 52 students, 30 of which will be attending Vantage, so that will leave us with 22 students in the junior class at Lincolnview every day,” he explained.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer noted a mobile dentist paid a recent visit to the school and she said 58 children recently went through kindergarten screening.

Later in the meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snyder reminded the board that a safe school drill will be conducted next Wednesday, May 6.

“We’re going to evacuate the students out of the building to our designated location,” he said.

Just two personnel items were on the agenda and both were approved. Ellen Jones was given a one year contract as an elementary STEM teacher, and Laura Sellers was hired as the assistant to the treasurer on a one year contract.

A list of 69 high school seniors set to graduate was approved by board members. Graduation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, in the Lincolnview High School gymnasium.

Among the other agenda items approved by the board:

A resolution for Teacher and Classified Staff Appreciation Week, May 4-8.

An agreement with the Mercer County Educational Service Center from July 1 through June 30, 2027.

A sixth grade trip to Washington D.C. and Gettyburg, Pennsylvania from September 14-17.

Selected members of the high school FFA and advisor Elizabeth Gerdeman to attend FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio, June 22-26.

Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.