Optimist Club names scholarship winners

Submitted information

The Van Wert Optimist Club is pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 Service Award Scholarship.

Recipients include two Crestview seniors, Ellieana Ward and Lulu Ross. Ward plans to attend Rhodes State College and major in Dental Hygiene and Ross plans to attend the University of Toledo on a pre-med track majoring in biochemistry. The third recipient is Lincolnview Senior, Delana Rank, whose post-graduation plans include majoring in pre-veterinary medicine at the University of Findlay.

Pictured are Van Wert Optimist Club Service Award scholarship winners (left to right), Ellieana Ward, Lulu Ross and Delana Rank. Photos submitted

Each winner will each receive $2,000 to use at their discretion in pursuit of higher education.

Service Award Scholarships are granted by the local Optimist Club to graduating seniors from Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert high schools based on hours of volunteer community service provided through a nonprofit organization or group.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is a volunteer service club dedicated to the community, friendship, fun, service to youth, and the promotion of optimism as a way of life. For more information visit optimistvw.com.