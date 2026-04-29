William Calvin Sneed

William Calvin Sneed passed away Sunday morning, April 26, 2026, at his residence in Van Wert.

He was born on April 2, 1948, in Little Rock, Arkansas the son of Cecil Clinton Sneed and Patricia Nadine (Moran) Sneed, who both preceded him in death.

William Sneed

Bill is survived by his children, Jennifer Sneed and Sherie M. (Alex) Noble both of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Derek Sneed of Van Wert, and Alyssa Sneed of Fort Myers, Florida; six grandchildren, Brooke Noble, Leah (Karl) Noble, Aric Noble and Aubri Noble, Abbi Forwerck and Kendyl Forwerck; one brother, Clifford (Dorcas) Sneed of Dayton; two sisters, Dawn (Jim) Carnes and Darla (Jerry) Massie both of Sidney, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, David (Tommie) Sneed and a niece, Tricia Sneed.

Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his military service he worked at the former United/Sprint Telephone Company for 42 years in Van Wert. He was a 1966 graduate of San Bernardino High School in California and loved his two cats and two dogs greatl. Bill was also a member of the Van Wert YMCA, Van Wert VFW Post #5803 and the American Legion Post #178.

Funeral services for Bill will be at 3 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert. There will be visitation from 1-3 p.m. on Monday and interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery with military rites by the Van Wert VFW Post #5803 and the American Legion Post #178 of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.