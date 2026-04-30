Auditions to be held for upcoming show

AYAT Director Alyssa Taylor, Music Director Perri Webb, and choreographer Emily Gehle will be holding auditions for “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals” by appointment and at the door on Sunday, May 17 and Monday, May 18 in select time slots at Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race Street in Van Wert.

Plot Synopsis: Everything in Hatchetfield seemed normal until people began singing. Then, they began dancing and now, a musical pandemic is sweeping the entire city. It’s up to Paul (an average guy who doesn’t like musicals) and his friends to stop this musical apocalypse and fight for humanity’s future.

Performances will be held July 23-25 and July 31-August 2 at 7:30 p.m. and July 26 and August 3 at 2 p.m. at Van Wert Civic Theatre.

Each auditioner will be required to fill out an audition form online. The form can be accessed on the Van Wert Civic Theatre Facebook page.

Content warning: adult language, violence, sexual language, gunshots, drug references, smoking, blood, and gore.