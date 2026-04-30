Driver flees…

This two vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Blaine St. and Bonnewitz Ave. in Van Wert at approximately5:15 p.m Thursday, sending the driver of the GMC SUV to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with injuries. The driver of the Malibu fled the scene before the police arrived. The Van Wert Sheriff’s Office assisted with efforts trying to locate the drive by using its aerial drone and K9 unit but as early evening, had not been located at the time. Witnesses said the Malibu was northbound on Blaine St. and failed to stop at the stop sign, then struck the eastbound SUV on Bonnewitz, rolling it onto its side.The Van Wert City Police Department was in charge of the investigation. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Bob Barnes VWFD photographer.