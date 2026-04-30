Girls flag football championship date set

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton will host the inaugural Ohio High School Athletic Association girls flag football state championship on Saturday, May 16. Eight schools will qualify to the one-day state tournament in the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and the OHSAA tackle football state championships.

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will host regional tournaments in early May. The regional finals are Monday, May 11, with the top four finishers from both regions earning a spot in Canton on May 16.

There are currently 162 high schools in Ohio that sponsor girls flag football. The Browns, Bengals, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the OHSAA are collaborating to conduct the state tournament.

“We are very excited for this state tournament and would like to thank the Pro Football Hall of Fame for hosting it inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “This sport has grown so fast over the last few years and we are proud that the young ladies will compete for an OHSAA state championship inside the stadium. We look forward to being a part of a great day in Canton.”

Four playing fields, which are 25 yards wide by 70 yards long, will be set up inside the stadium. The quarterfinals will start at noon on four fields, followed by the semifinals and championship game.