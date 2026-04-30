Historical Society presentation on Sunday

Submitted information

Join the Van Wert County Historical Society this Sunday, May 3, for a special presentation by Harrison Frech on “The Men of Company H,15 th Ohio, Volunteer Infantry, Horn Brigade.” The presentation will be held in the Annex beginning at 2 p.m. All of the buildings will be open to tour afterwards.

The Company was one of the first units raised in Van Wert County at the beginning of the Civil War, the men fought in many of the major engagements in the Western Theatre of that conflictincluding Shiloh, Stones River, Chickamauga, Missionary Ridge, Picket’s Mill and the siege of Nashville. The talk will cover Co. H, highlighting 10 Van Wert County men, their backgrounds, war experiences, sacrifices and post war lives. None returned unscarred and some did not return at all.