Limaland cancels May 1 season opener

VW independent sports/submitted information

LIMA — Due to rain this week, along with the cold temperatures expected for this (Thursday) evening and Friday, Limaland Motorsports Park management and the Great Lake Super Sprints have been forced to cancel Friday night’s Season Opening Shootout event at Limaland Motorsports Park.

Limaland will try again for opening night next Friday with the Mike Streicher Memorial featuring the USAC D2 Midwest Thunder Midgets, Otterly Baths UMP Modifieds along with Thunderstocks and Dirt Track Truck Series. Grandstand gates will open at 5 p.m., hot laps will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by racing action at 7:30 p.m.