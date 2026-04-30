Prep baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 12 Ottoville 0 (five innings)

Van Wert exploded for 11 runs in the third inning and Wyatt Scott pitched a masterpiece as the Cougars blanked Ottoville 12-0 in five innings on Thursday.

Among the third inning runs: RBI singles by Griffin McCracken, Cam Werts, Easton Putman, Alex Benner and Zach Scott. Putman had two of Van Wert’s seven hits. Wyatt Scott gave up just two hits while striking out seven and walking one.

The Cougars (7-8) will travel to St. Marys to face the Roughriders in WBL today.

Lincolnview 20 Bluffton 1 (five innings)

BLUFFTON — Seth Brant had three hits, including a pair of doubles and drove in four runs to lead Lincolnview by Bluffton 20-1 in five innings on Thursday. Holden Price had three RBIs and Chayse Overholt, Gavin Evans, Chase Young and Jackson Ingledue each drove in two runs.

Nine of Lincolnview’s runs came in the first inning, then the Lancers added three runs in the second and third innings and five in the fifth. Overholt, Evans and Greg Mosier teamed up to strike out eight Bluffton batters.

Lincolnview (10-2, 4-0 NWC) will travel to New Bremen today to resume a suspended game from last Friday. The game will resume in the fourth inning with the Lancers leading 5-3.

Crestview 4 Delphos Jefferson 1

DELPHOS — Crestview improved to 3-8 overall (3-4 NWC) with a 4-1 road win over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Owen Heckler earned the win for Crestview by striking out 10 in seven innings and giving up just three hits with four walks. At the plate, Dever McDougall went 2-for-3 and Evan Brincefield drove in three runs.

The Knights will travel to Haviland for a non-conference matchup against Wayne Trace today.

Softball

Crestview 5 Delphos Jefferson 3

DELPHOS — Crestview trailed 3-0 after two innings but the Lady Knights plated three runs in the third and two more in the fifth for a 5-3 win over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Kylee Williams doubled in a run in the third then Kaci Gregory followed up with a two-RBI double to tie the game 3-3. Dakota Thornell then doubled home two runs in the fifth. Williams finished with three of Crestview’s six hits. Emily Heth went the distance on the mound and surrendered eight hits with nine strikeouts and five walks.

Crestview (6-12, 4-3 NWC) will play at Wayne Trace today.

Lincolnview 9 Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — Ila Hughes did it all for Lincolnview on Thursday. Hughes had four hits, including a pair of home runs – one in the third and one in the sixth – and drove in three runs. On the mound she went the distance pitched a one hitter while fanning 14 Pirate batters.

Lainey Spear had three hits, including a two-run homer in the win.

The Lancers will host Columbus Grove (13-4, 4-0 NWC) today.