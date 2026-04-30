Van Wert County meet…

Lincolnview’s Ainsley Hoffman (above), Van Wert’s Noelle Byrum and Symphony Schuerrmann (below) and Crestview’s Graylie Grose (bottom) were among the participants at this week’s Van Wert County Invitational. Hoffman won the pole vault. Byrum placed second in the 1600 meter run and Schuerman was the runner-up in the 3200 meter run. Grose was part of the winning 4×100 and 4×200 relays and won the 100 meter dash. Wyatt Richardson photos