CEO Program celebrates 10 years and a big impact

1985 Van Wert High School graduate Steve Spray was the keynote speaker at this year’s Van Wert High School CEO Program banquet, which was held Thursday morning. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The CEO Program held its 10th annual banquet on Thursday, celebrating another successful year and honoring students from Van Wert High School, Lincolnview High School, and Crestview High School.

The banquet, which was held at Willow Bend Country Club, highlighted the growth and impact of the program, which began in 2016 with 16 students and 10 businesses and has since grown to more than 90 students and around 80 business partners this year. Over the past decade, nearly 700 students and more than 160 businesses have been a part of the program, reflecting on the strong support of the Van Wert community and surrounding areas.

This year’s keynote speaker, Steve Spray, Chief Executive Officer of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, returned to his hometown to share insights from his journey and encourage students as they prepare for the future.

“Think about those individuals who have made a difference in your life,” Spray said. “Write down the traits you admire and carry those with you moving forward.”

Spray emphasized the importance of attitude, reminding students that it is one of the few things they can always control. He also encouraged them to embrace opportunities, even when they feel uncertain.

“Take risks,” he said. “The best lessons in life come from failure. Growth comes from those moments, not from when everything goes right.”

CEO Program founder Kerry Koontz also addressed students, encouraging them to step outside their comfort zones, build connections, and take advantage of the opportunity to learn from the community leaders and mentors in the room.

Koontz thanked the Van Wert Business Development Corporation for sponsoring the banquet, as well as the Van Wert County Economic Development Office for sponsoring apparel and quarterly meetings.

To close the morning, Koontz introduced Bob Spath, who will take over as CEO Program Coordinator at the end of the year.

Spath recognized Koontz’s impact and the legacy he leaves behind. While the program’s growth can be seen in its numbers, he noted that the real impact is in the people Koontz has mentored over the years. He described Koontz as a trusted advisor, coach and leader who has always put people first.

As Koontz prepares to retire after 40 years in education, he was honored for his dedication, leadership, and lasting influence on students, colleagues and the entire Van Wert community.

With new leadership in place and another group of seniors preparing to graduate, the CEO Program continues to move forward, built on strong relationships, community support, and a commitment to helping students succeed in whatever path they choose next.