Friday morning crash…

A rear end crash slowed traffic along N. Washington St. Friday morning. It happened just before 9 a.m. near the entrance to the Comfort Inn, when a van failed to stop in time and struck a vehicle just ahead. The driver of the Honda was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital with injuries. Both vehicles suffered moderate to Heavy damage in the accident and were towed from the scene. The Van Wert Fire Department was at the scene and the Van Wert Police Department investigated the accident. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer