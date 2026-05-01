Friday roundup: baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

St. Marys Memorial 2 Van Wert 0

ST MARYS — St. Marys Memorial’s Luke Rammel allowed just three Van Wert hits in seven innings and the Roughriders scored a run in the fifth and one in the sixth for a 2-0 win over the Cougars on Friday.

Jace Huebner gave up just four hits while striking out one and walking one.

Van Wert (7-9, 1-5 WBL) will host Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.

Softball

Van Wert 6 St. Marys Memorial 3

At Jubilee Park, Van Wert jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings and went on to defeat St. Marys Memorial 6-3 on Friday.

Meah Johnson singled in Grace Kitson in the second inning, then in the third, Layla Sudduth scored on a fielder’s choice by Hayley Dunlap. Emma Haynes and Dunlap scored on an error after that. Van Wert’s final two runs came in the sixth when Isabella Wise singled in Dunlap and Lauren Gearhart.

Haynes, Gearhart and Kitson each had two hits for the Cougars. Emma West allowed seven hits, struck out nine and walked one.

Van Wert (6-7, 2-4 WBL) will travel to Paulding on Monday.

Lincolnview 14 Columbus Grove 0 (five innings)

COLUMBUS GROVE — Friday’s game between Lincolnview and the Bulldogs was moved to Columbus Grove but that didn’t bother the Lancers, who notched a 14-0 five inning win on Friday.

Ila Hughes pitched a no-hitter while striking out 12 and walking just one. An RBI single by Ainsley Schwab and a two-RBI double by Lainey Spear gave Lincolnview a 3-0 first inning lead. Spear later scored on an error. The Lancers plated nine runs in the second innings, including a two-RBI double by Kassidy Hammons, a run scoring double by Avery Hoaglin and another two-RBI double by Spear. Brickner Sophia closed out the scoring with a solo homer in the third.

Lincolnview (14-4, 5-0 NWC) will host Allen East on Monday.