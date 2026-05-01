Sales tax holiday dates announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday will return in August but it’s going back to its roots – just three days. Last year it was 14 days and in 2024, it was 10 days.

A press release from Governor Mike DeWine’s said this year’s sales tax holiday will take place from 12 a.m. Friday, August 7, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 9.

“Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday comes at a time of year when families are getting ready for back-to-school,” said Governor DeWine. “The sales tax break is designed to provide meaningful savings for families as they purchase new school essentials for the upcoming year.”

No reason was given for the shorter holiday. When it introduced in 2015, it was three days. In addtion, it will be for clothes, school supplies and school instructional materials. Last year and in 2024, nearly all items up to $500 were not taxed during the sales tax holiday.

The following items qualify for the sales tax exemption during the three-day holiday:

Clothing priced at $75 or less per item

School supplies priced at $20 or less per item

School instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item

“This annual holiday provides meaningful savings for Ohio families while supporting back-to-school preparation,” said Tax Commissioner Patricia Harris. “We encourage shoppers and retailers to plan ahead and take advantage of the exemption.”

Additional details, including commonly asked questions and guidance for consumers and retailers, are available on the Ohio Department of Taxation website.