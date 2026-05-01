WBL Scholastic Bowl Tournament info

Submitted information

LIMA — Ohio State Lima’s WBL Scholastic Bowl Tournament returns to campus for round-robin competition from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 8.

Varsity and junior varsity teams from Bath, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Shawnee, St. Marys, Van Wert and Wapakoneta will compete in the tournament. Competition rounds will be held in Galvin Hall. Lunch will be in both the Perry Webb Student Life Building and the G. Gilbert Cloyd Student Commons on Galvin’s lower level.

The award ceremony is scheduled to start in the Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts in Reed Hall between 2-2:15 p.m., depending on when the last round finishes.