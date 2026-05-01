Wren man supports Riedel

To the Editor,

Voters have a decision to make when it comes to electing our next state senator to represent northwest Ohio, and the choice couldn’t be more clear. Craig Riedel, who lives in Defiance, has a nearly 30 year business background to pair with his strong conservative voting record. Riedel brings an outsider’s perspective to government that will help solve the problems that we face in Ohio today.

As a state representative, Riedel never voted for a tax increase. He voted no on the gas tax increase in 2019 because Ohio runs budget surpluses in the billions. Ohio had the money available to pay for the infrastructure improvements without raising our taxes. Riedel’s private sector experience gives him the ability to make tough decisions that career politicians simply don’t have.

Riedel also possesses the character and courage to stand up to crooked politicians. In 2019, Riedel was one of a handful of Republicans who had the strength to vote no on the corrupt House Bill 6 scheme that put Larry Householder in prison. Once again, Riedel’s business background gave him the insight to know the whole thing was a scam. FirstEnergy and Larry Householder cooked up a plan to defraud Ohioans of more than $1 billion. Householder will continue spending the next 18 years of his sentence in a federal prison near Youngstown. Northwest Ohio needs a fighter who will stand up to corruption and not back down from a fight.

Craig Riedel’s background paired with his rock-solid voting record make him the clear choice for voters in the 1st Senate District. Riedel is the only candidate in this race to have received an A rating from all three major pro-2nd Amendment groups, and three pro-life groups here in Ohio. Ohio needs more business leaders in government who can make tough decisions, not the same career politicians who have gotten us into this mess. Vote Craig Riedel for State Senate on May 5.

Jeremy Kitson

Wren