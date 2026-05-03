Children’s dept. dates back to the early 20th century

Shown above are Brumback Library Summer Reading Program logs dating back to the late 1930s. At that point, children’s services at the library had been offered for about 20 years. The children’s department has evolved in many ways over the years and is still going strong. The changes have adapted to the needs of the community. Photos submitted

Editor’s note: This year the Brumback Library is celebrating 125 years of service to the community. Each month, the library will tell the story of the Brumback Library, chapter by chapter. This month’s installment looks back at the children’s department. The story is told by Roxanne Roessner, Brumback Library Youth Services Coordinator.

By Roxanne Roessner/special to the VW independent

Over the past 125 years, the Brumback Library has been a cornerstone of the community, helping generations of children discover the joy of reading and learning. While the library itself has grown and changed over the years, one thing has remained constant: its commitment to young readers. From the very beginning, the children’s department has been a place of imagination, exploration, and connection.

The formal beginnings of children’s services at the Brumback Library can be traced to April, 1917, when the juvenile department opened in the basement of the library. Under the leadership of Ella Bergert Conn, this modest space quickly became a hub of activity. Children gathered regularly for programs and events, laying the foundation for what would become a long-standing tradition of youth engagement.

One of the earliest and most enduring programs was Story Hour, which began on May 3, 1917. Held weekly from October through April, Story Hour quickly grew in popularity. Attendance at special programs sometimes reached 250-300 children. This remarkable turnout shows both the community’s enthusiasm and the library’s importance as a gathering place. These early story programs were more than entertainment, as they gave children access to literature, language, and shared cultural experiences.

Seasonal celebrations also shaped the department’s identity. A Christmas celebration held in 1917 is among the earliest recorded special events, showing that the library was more than a place for books. Over time, additional programming such as Children’s Book Week exhibits enriched the experience of young patrons and highlighted the importance of literature in children’s lives.

In the 1920s, Vacation Reading Clubs were introduced to encourage reading during the summer months when school was not in session. The program gained momentum in 1925 with 599 children enrolled. These early clubs show a long-standing recognition of the need to support literacy year-round and can be seen as predecessors to modern summer reading initiatives.

The lasting impact of these programs can still be seen in the materials preserved by the library. Summer reading pamphlets dating from 1928 through 1973, along with later examples such as one from 2010, reflect both the creativity and consistency of these efforts over time. Program themes ranged widely, including titles such as Tom Sawyer Reading Club, Baseball Reading Club, Totem Pole Reading Club, Johnny Appleseed Reading Club, and Soaring Eagle Reading Club, along with imaginative concepts like Summer Excursion to Bookland and Sail into the Sea of Reading Pleasure. Over the years, the Brumback Library Reading Club also appeared in many forms, featuring themes tied to local trivia, patriotism, and simple encouragements to read.

Despite the variety of themes, the goal remained consistent. Many of the preserved reading trackers encouraged children to read ten books during the program. Some of these trackers still include the names and ages of the children who participated, offering a glimpse into the lives of young readers from decades past and serving as a reminder that generations of children not only joined these programs, but completed them.

As the library moved into the 1930s, a significant figure in the expansion of children’s services was Zelma Yoh. Hired in 1930 as head of the extension department, her responsibilities included supervising county library stations, coordinating services to schools, and sometimes serving directly as the children’s librarian. Through her work, the Brumback Library reached far beyond its physical building.

The Summer Reading Program log of 1938.

Miss Yoh was especially instrumental in developing school collections tailored to individual classrooms. By 1954, these collections included 13,602 books. Her dedication to storytelling also left a lasting impression. Known for her engaging style, she was frequently requested to tell stories, reinforcing the central role of oral storytelling in early library services. After 34 years of service, she retired in 1955, leaving behind a legacy of outreach and innovation.

By the 1940s, children’s programming continued to grow. Preschool Story Hour was introduced in 1940, reflecting an increasing awareness of the importance of early childhood literacy. A few years later, in 1942, story time programming extended beyond the library walls to include sessions at YMCA Day Camp. These efforts show a commitment to meeting children where they were, whether in the library, at school, or in community settings.

The mid-20th century also saw the children’s department become more firmly established as a central part of the library’s identity. Photographs and records from the early 1950s show a dedicated Children’s Room filled with young patrons and their families. Programs continued to draw strong attendance, and traditions such as recognizing perfect attendance at Story Hour, still celebrated as late as May 1976, highlight the sense of continuity and community that defined the department.

In 1991, a major renovation and a 10,500-square-foot addition were completed, funded through a bequest from Orville and Ellen Reed, grandchildren of John Brumback. The new section, known as the Reed Memorial Addition, honors the Reeds’ parents, John Perry Reed and Estelle Brumback Reed, along with their brother Richard Reed. What began in a basement more than seventy years earlier had evolved into a vibrant and essential department, blending the library’s historic charm with the needs of a modern community.

In recent years, the children’s department has continued to innovate and reach a wider range of ages. Initiatives such as the Imagination Library help ensure that even the youngest children receive books at home. Baby Storytime, Littles Library Storytime, and Evening Storytime provide interactive opportunities for families to engage with literature at the library. Programming for tweens and teens has also grown, reflecting a recognition that library services must meet the evolving needs of older children in addition to the youngest patrons. All of these programs build on a long tradition of fostering a love of reading while embracing the possibilities of modern library service.

Throughout its history, the children’s department of the Brumback Library has adapted to the changing needs of the community while remaining rooted in its original mission. From early Story Hours and holiday celebrations to outreach in schools and camps, the department has consistently provided opportunities for children to learn, explore, and connect.

Today, while specific programs and spaces may look different than they did in 1917, the core values remain the same. The children’s department continues to be a place where stories are shared, curiosity is encouraged, and lifelong readers are made. The legacy of those early librarians and innovators lives on in every program, every book, and every child who walks through the doors.

As the Brumback Library looks to the future, it does so with more than a century of experience in serving its youngest patrons. The history of its children’s department is not just a record of programs and milestones, but a testament to the enduring power of libraries to shape lives, strengthen communities, and inspire generations.