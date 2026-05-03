Cowan, Young shine at different meets

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert competes in New Haven

NEW HAVEN (IN) — The Van Wert Cougars traveled to Indiana on Friday to compete in the highly competitive New Haven Relays, facing a deep field of teams from the Fort Wayne area and beyond. Despite the strong competition, the Cougars turned in several impressive performances.

Micah Cowan delivered one of the top performances in program history in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing second overall with a time of 41.59. The mark moves him to seventh all-time in Van Wert track and field history, continuing what has been a breakout season for the Cougar standout.

In addition to his hurdle success, Cowan also competed in the 100 meters, placing seventh in a loaded field with a time of 11.89.

“His versatility and ability to compete at a high level across multiple events continue to be a major asset for Van Wert,” head coach Nate Hoverman said.

The Cougars also saw strong efforts from their distance crew. Evan Keuneke placed sixth in the 800 meters (2:04.84), while Harrison Sloan ran to an 11th place finish in the 1600 meters. Alexander Bauer added a top-10 finish in the 3200 meters, showcasing the team’s depth in the distance events.

On the girls side, Haven Hunt turned in a strong performance in the 200 meters, finishing third against a talented field. Symphony Schuerman and Noelle Byrum led the distance group, while Flannery Foster highlighted the field events with a second-place finish in the discus.

“Overall, the New Haven Relays provided a valuable opportunity for Van Wert to compete against top-tier competition,” Hoverman said. “With Cowan’s record-book performance and multiple athletes stepping up across events, the Cougars continue to build momentum as they head deeper into the season.”

Young delivers record-setting performance

BERNE (IN) — Like their county counterparts, Crestview crossed the state line, with the Knights going to Berne, Indiana to compete at the South Adams Invitational. It turned out to be a record-setting day for Derek Young, who won the 3200 meter run and set meet and school records with a time of 9:27.70. He was also part of the 4×800 relay team that finished first.

The Knights finished second out of eight teams, while the Lady Knights were seventh out of eight teams.

Boys

4×800 relay: (1st 8:35.38) – Kale Vining, Derek Young, Lincoln Smith, Ian Owens

110 meter hurdles: Logan Matson (6th)

100 meter dash: Drayden Hoffman (2nd) Liam Putman (4th)

1600 meter run: Hudson Perrott (2nd)

4×100: (1st-44.41) – Brentyn Rodriguez, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, Drayden Hoffman

400 meter dash: Hayden Perrott (2nd)

300 meter hurdles: Bladin Scott (3rd)

800 meter run: Ian Owens (4th) Kale Vining (7th)

200 meter dash: Drayden Hoffman (1st-22.78), Liam Putman (5th)

3200 meter run: Derek Young (1st, 9:27.70, meet and school record), Lincoln Smith (9:53.95)

4×400 relay: (1st, 3:37.43) – Brentyn Rodriguez, Kale Vining, Braxton Leeth, Hayden Perrott

Long jump: Logan Matson (5th) Kaden Gause (6th)

Pole vault: Bentley Scott (6th)

Girls

100 meter dash: Graylie Grose (2nd) Delanie Balliet (4th)

4×100: (1st-51.75) – Graylie Grose, Delanie Balliet, Lydia Grace, Ellieannah Ward

400 meter dash: Lydia Grace (5th)

200 meter dash: Graylie Grose (3rd) Delanie Balliet (5th)

3200 meter run: Anna Gardner (4th)

Long jump: Ellieannah Ward (4th)

Pole vault: Emily Adams (6th)