Nearly 2,000 local voters cast early ballots

VW independent staff

Ohio’s early voting period officially closed at 5 p.m. Sunday and according to Van Wert County Board of Elections Director Pam Henderson, 1,808 registered voters cast early in-person ballots in the county, while 194 voted absentee by mail. 23 mail-in ballots have yet to be returned.

Henderson said the expected turnout on Election Day, May 5, will likely be around 3,500, with voter turnout expected to be approximately 28 percent.

Polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The VW independent will publish results Tuesday night.