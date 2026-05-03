Ohio adding more SNAP fraud protections

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — On Friday, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder announced that additional anti-fraud measures are coming this month to help protect Ohioans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The enhancements, which also apply to the Summer EBT/Sun Bucks program, include requiring individuals to unlock their card to complete out-of-state or online purchases.

“Criminals from other states and online continue to prey on vulnerable Ohioans who rely on food assistance to feed their families,” Damschroder said. “The new automatic card-lock feature will require customers to unlock their card when making an out-of-state or online purchase. It’s a simple step that still allows for out-of-state and online purchases while dramatically reducing the risk of theft.”

SNAP benefits can be used at authorized retailers using an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card known as the Ohio Direction Card. Beginning May 13, cards will default to a “block high-risk transaction” status, requiring cardholders to unlock their card before making an out-of-state or online purchase. While cardholders are encouraged to immediately relock their card, they will be prompted to set a time period, 30, 60, or 90 minutes, to automatically relock the card.

Through data analysis related to card usage, purchasing trends, and reports of skimming of benefits, the state has been able to determine that a large volume of skimming is taking place at out-of-state retailers or online providers. The state is able to see trends across multiple states and geographical locations, which led to the decision to change the default settings to block the highest risk transactions.

In the past six months alone, the ODJFS SNAP fraud analytics team identified nearly 56,000 suspicious out‑of‑state transactions affecting 12,900 Ohio EBT accounts, totaling more than $6.3 million.

The new anti-fraud enhancements will help protect SNAP beneficiaries, while also allowing them the opportunity to unlock their card for valid transactions.

ConnectEBT account holders will continue to be able to lock or unlock their EBT card at any time in any one of three ways:

Online at ConnectEBT.com

On the official ConnectEBT app

By calling 1‑866‑386‑3071

All of these options are available 24/7. Cardholders can also use these same resources to change their PIN or otherwise manage their benefits.

SNAP recipients already have the ability, today, to require their card to be unlocked prior to use. This is available through the “lock everywhere” option on the ConnectEBT app, although few choose to use this security feature.

“The best way for everyone to secure their benefits is to opt in to the ‘lock everywhere’ feature, and that is something that cardholders can do today,” Damschroder said. “When the new security enhancements go into effect in May, most cardholders will experience minimal impacts from this change. A vast majority of cardholders do not use their benefits online or out-of-state and even if they might need to, manually unlocking your card is fast and straightforward.

“What these security enhancements will do, however, is block the highest-risk transactions, deter criminals, and reduce fraud — ultimately safeguarding taxpayer dollars,” he added.

ODJFS has begun taking steps to educate EBT cardholders about the new features of these anti-fraud enhancements.

According to ODJFS’ SNAP fraud analytics team, Pennsylvania currently accounts for the largest share of suspicious activity (35 percent), followed by New York (26 percent), Illinois (19 percent), and New Jersey (10 percent). Most of these transactions occur online and after midnight.

What is skimming?

Most SNAP fraud can be linked to a tactic known as skimming. Criminals use skimming devices placed over point-of-sale card readers to steal card information. When a recipient swipes their card on a compromised device, their card data is captured and later used for fraudulent transactions.

Tips to protect your SNAP benefits

Download the ConnectEBT app to manage your benefits and enable card-lock features.

Create a strong PIN that is unique and difficult to guess.

Change your PIN monthly, before each scheduled deposit.

Never share your card number or PIN — ODJFS will never ask for these.

Inspect card readers for signs of tampering before use.

Cover the keypad when entering your PIN.

ODJFS uses advanced tools to detect suspicious activity and works closely with the Ohio Investigative Unit, local law enforcement, and the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to combat fraud.

EBT cardholder skimmer safety tips:

Do not use a card reader if it looks unusual.

Pull at the edges of the keypad before swiping your card.

Notify store staff if you notice anything suspicious.

SNAP is a federal food assistance program administered by ODJFS and County Departments of Job and Family Services.