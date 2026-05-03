The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, May. 4, 2026

Street to close for Freedom Cruise

VW independent staff

S. Jefferson St., from Main St. to Central Ave. will be closed from 5-10 p.m. this Saturday, May 9, for the Van Wert Freedom Cruise.

POSTED: 05/03/26 at 9:15 pm. FILED UNDER: News