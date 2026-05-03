Street to close for Freedom Cruise
VW independent staff
S. Jefferson St., from Main St. to Central Ave. will be closed from 5-10 p.m. this Saturday, May 9, for the Van Wert Freedom Cruise.
POSTED: 05/03/26 at 9:15 pm. FILED UNDER: News
VW independent staff
S. Jefferson St., from Main St. to Central Ave. will be closed from 5-10 p.m. this Saturday, May 9, for the Van Wert Freedom Cruise.
POSTED: 05/03/26 at 9:15 pm. FILED UNDER: News
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