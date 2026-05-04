Fall just got better at the Niswonger

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert LIVE is turning up the excitement this fall by announcing two brand-new shows – revealed on Friday – bringing inspiring music and spooky family fun to the Niswonger stage.

Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19. Known as one of the most respected voices in Christian and country music, Crabb has built a powerful career with chart-topping hits and collaborations with some of the biggest names in country music. His dynamic performances and heartfelt message have made him a fan favorite across the country.

A two-time Grammy winner and recipient of more than 20 GMA Dove Awards, Crabb has been named both Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year and continues to reach new audiences through collaborations like his recent hit “Good Morning Mercy” with country star Dylan Scott.

After rising to prominence with The Crabb Family, Jason launched a successful solo career that has taken him to stages like the Grand Ole Opry, and alongside artists across gospel, country, and pop music. His ability to blend styles while staying rooted in an inspiring message is what makes each performance a truly unique experience.

Tickets for Jason Crabb start at just $35, making it an accessible night of incredible live music. This special performance is presented by Strategence Capital.

Two time Grammy winner Jason Crabb is coming to the NPAC on Saturday, September 19. Photos submitted

Then, just in time for Halloween season, the Niswonger will transform into a world of mystery and illusion with Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta at 7 p.m. Friday, October 17. This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience blends magic, storytelling, and eerie surprises into a show that’s perfect for the entire family. Expect thrills, chills, and plenty of “how did he do that?” moments.

Tickets for Haunted Illusions start at $30, and the show is presented by Cooper Farms.

“These two shows really highlight the kind of variety we’re proud to bring to the Niswonger,” Executive Director Jarin Hart said. “From an award-winning artist like Jason Crabb to a fun, family-friendly Halloween experience, we’re committed to offering something for everyone in our community.”

Tickets for both performances are on sale now exclusively to Van Wert LIVE members, offering the best opportunity to secure the perfect seat before it’s gone.

Not a member yet? Now is the perfect time to join and unlock early access to tickets, exclusive benefits, and more. Membership ensures you never miss out on the biggest shows coming to the Niswonger. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 15.

For more information on memberships and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com .