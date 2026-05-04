Gas prices rise nearly $1 per gallon

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen a staggering 97.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.87 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are $1.12 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.74 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 21.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.621 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.59 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.99 per gallon, a difference of $2.40 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 38.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 32.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gasoline prices rose in every state over the last week, with some of the most significant and fastest increases concentrated in the Great Lakes, where states like Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois saw sharp spikes, while Wisconsin experienced more modest gains,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “At the same time, diesel prices surged to new records in parts of the region, with some areas touching the $6-per-gallon mark. While refinery outages were a key driver behind those outsized increases, early signs of improvement could help ease some of the most extreme price pressures in the Great Lakes in the days ahead.

“Beyond the region, markets are also digesting a wave of new developments— including OPEC+ raising production for June and President Trump outlining a plan to free stranded ships— which could help restore some supply,” he added. “However, with so many moving pieces, the outlook remains highly fluid, and while some localized relief may emerge, broader price volatility is likely to persist in the near term.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

May 4, 2025: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

May 4, 2024: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 4, 2023: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 4, 2022: $4.08/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

May 4, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

