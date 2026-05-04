Meeting scheduled to gather input

Submitted information

The Lincolnview Local School District will hold a meeting from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall to gain input from any community members regarding educational services for children with disabilities. This meeting is intended to gather information, allow people to ask questions, and improve on our services to children with disabilities.

If you are unable to attend this meeting, but would like to share your comments or have questions answered, send an e-mail to mclawson@lvlancers.com or call the Lincolnview District Office at 419.96.-2226.