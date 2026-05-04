Prep roundup: baseball, softball

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Softball

Van Wert 9 Paulding 7

PAULDING — Van Wert and Paulding combined for 32 hits but the Cougars won the scoring battle with a 9-7 victory over Paulding on Monday.

Isabella Wise hit two homers for Van Wert – a solo shot in the first and a two run blast in the sixth, giving her three RBIs in the game. Haley Dunlap also drove in three runs and Layla Sudduth finished with two RBIs. Sudduth, the leadoff hitter, finished with a team high four hits.

Van Wert (7-7) will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf today.

Lincolnview 20 Allen East 1 (five innings)

Lincolnview had 17 hits, including a grand slam home run by Lainey Spear, and triples by Spear, Ainsley Schwab and Ila Hughes and the Lancers rolled to a five inning, 20-1 win over Allen East on Monday. The win improved Lincolnview’s record to 15-4 (6-0 NWC).

Already leading 12-0 with the bases loaded in the second inning, Spear drilled a home run to center field. That, and an RBI triple in the first inning, gave her five RBIs on the day. Bella Hire had three hits and drove in four runs, while Hughes finished with three RBIs. Kassidy Hammons and Quinlyn Walker each had two RBIs. Hughes and Spear combined to hold Allen East to just two hits, while striking out nine.

The Lancers will travel to Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Baseball

New Haven 5 Van Wert 4

Easton Putman had three hits, including two doubles, but Van Wert fell to visiting New Haven 5-4 on Monday. Griffin McCracken and Cam Werts each had two hits in the game.

Van Wert (7-10) will host Ottawa-Glandorf today.

Lincolnview 11 Allen East 2

Already leading 5-2, Lincolnview exploded for six runs in the xith and the Lancers enjoyed an 11-2 win over Allen East on Monday.

The big blow in the inning was a three-RBI triple by Jackson Ingledue. Holden Price had three hits and drove in a run, while Chayse Overholt had two hits. Overholt also went the distance on the mound and gave up just four hits while striking out 11 and walking two.

Lincolnview (11-2, 5-0 NWC) will travel to Bath on Wednesday.