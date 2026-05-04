Re-zoning hearing draws a large crowd to the NPAC

City resident Mark Davis addresses Van Wert City Council during Monday night’s public hearing. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center has a seating capacity of 175. It was standing room only Monday night, with an estimated 200-plus people in attendance for a public hearing scheduled by Van Wert City Council concerning re-zoning for a proposed $10 billion data center in Van Wert.

Most of the audience didn’t speak. Of the more than 200 people there, just 40 of them addressed council members. Speakers were divided into one of four groups: city residents, residents adjacent to the property where the proposed data center is slated to be built, county residents, and those living outside the county. Each person was given two minutes to address council.

12 city residents spoke in favor of re-zoning the property at the Mega Site and the data center itself, while eight were opposed. One of those who spoke in favor was Randy Agler, a lifelong city resident.

“I’ve done a lot of research on this project,” he stated. “I trust the experts that talked about the water and the power and I’m confident that’s not an issue. I’m also extremely excited to see what Van Wert can do with the additional revenue.”

City resident Faith Wallace, who has been vocal about her opposition to the project during recent meetings, reiterated her stance and claimed a data center is not a business and therefore shouldn’t be zoned I-2 General Industrial.

“It brings no production, it brings no jobs to our town, our people,” she said. “I want to know what it will do the property values of my house and my electric bill. I also state it should have been put on the ballot…12 people, 10 people, 15 people don’t get to make the decision. I don’t know about you, but you best better go back and read the Book of Revelations because this is what you are bringing into this town.”

Van Wert resident Mark Davis disagreed with the notion that a data center isn’t a business. While others voiced support and touted the economic benefits, some expressed concerns about power, water usage and noise.

One person, Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner, who’s school is adjacent to the site, spoke in favor, while another speaker said he wants more information. Other community leaders shared support, including former Van Wert Area Economic Development Director Stacy Adam and Dr. Jon Tomlinson, a city resident who serves as Dean of the Van Wert Campus of Northwest State Community College.

“I believe the proposed Van Wert data center is a forward-looking investment that has the ability to strengthen the local economy by creating jobs, expanding the tax base and attracting complimentary businesses to our home town,” he said.

The most opposition came from people who reside elsewhere around the county. 10 people expressed opposition to the project, while two spoke in support of it.

A vocal critic of the project, Dave Roehm of Willshire, noted he doesn’t believe the data center will use a closed loop cooling system, which will require far less water that originally thought.

“You’re affecting Ohio City, you’re affecting all these counties, little small towns around us,” he said. “What about all the farmers’ livestock – cattle, the hogs – anything? When they run out of water, what are you going to do? Are you going to bring us water? Where are you going to get it from?”

Others accused council members of misleading the public. Concerns about Thor Equities, the developer for the unnamed end user, were expressed by city residents and others against the project.

One county resident who spoke, Erica Galloway, requested that if approved, the data center have clear and enforceable regulations in terms of water usage, noise and lighting.

One out-of-county resident, a union official, spoke in favor, while a speaker who lives in Mercer County said he’s neither for or against it.

Before members of the audience spoke, local attorney Charles Koch, who represents Thor Equities, said the property in question was re-zoned I-2 by council for annexation last year and noted the latest proceeding are to correct procedural errors.

“This is not a new projecct – it is the completion of a process that has already been approved and is now fully compliant,” he said. “This property has been part of the city’s Job Ready site for nearly 20 years, intended to attract exactly this type of large scale industrial development. The requested zoning is entirely consistent with that plan and prior council action.”

“The hearings provide an opportunity for public input and that process is important but the legal question before council is whether this zoning complies with the city’s code and long term planning, not whether if there is unanimous agreement,” he added. “As a result of restarting this process, there has already been a meaningful delay in moving this project forward. That delay has now served its purpose and there is no remaining proedural reason not to proceed.”

After hearing public input, Van Wert Area Economic Development Director Brent Stevens submitted 78 letters written in support of the project.

Van Wert City Council is scheduled to vote on the re-zoning request next Monday, May 11. Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts will abstain from the vote, as he is employed by the Marsh Foundation, who sold property to Thor Equities. He was not at Monday night’s hearing. If an emergency provision is approved by a 6-0 vote, the measure could be passed that night. If not, it would require three readings, which could push the third and final reading/vote into June.