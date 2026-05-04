Real estate transfers 4/27-5/1/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between April 27 and May 1, 2026.

Estate of Shirley Lippi to Dixie Mae LLC, Michael Lippi – a portion of Section 33 in Union Township.

Bradley E. Kittle, Jamie L. Kittle to Stephanie K. Geething – a portion of Section 9 in Willshire Township.

Rudy B. Oakley to Timothy J. Miller, Jackie S. Miller, Anthony J. Miller, Staci N. Miller – a portion of Section 32 in Hoaglin Township.

Lloyd Marvin, Ilo Marvin to Sue A. Harting – Van Wert inlots, lot 3535.

Andrew J. Tracey, Dena M. Tracey to Mylie Smith, Caden Bland – Convoy inlots, lot 206; lot 207.

Estate of Robert E. Stemen to Jane A. Stemen, Jane Stemen – a portion of Section 16 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 16 in Pleasant Township.

Philip Smith, Mallory Smith to Justin D. Slone, Kristina C. Slone – a portion of Section 11 in Hoaglin Township.

Ryan Spieth, Stacia Spieth, Ryan L. Spieth to Kearra Blondeel, Chase Clark – Convoy inlots, lot 268.

Bart K. Strick, Rosemary Ellen Strick to ADD-OCD LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 183; lot 183.

John L. Wortman, Phyllis J. Wortman to Hi-Le Farms Inc. – a portion of Section 33 in Pleasant Township.

Pamela J. Chavarria, Michael R. Chavarria to Jason M. Chavarria, Mitchell R. Chavarria – Van Wert inlots, lot 1808; lot 1809.

Gary L. Giessler, Lisa M. Giessler to Gary L. Giessler, Lisa M. Giessler – a portion of Section 13 in Harrison Township.

Daniel D. Chiles, Theresa L. Chiles to Kimberley Smith – Van Wert inlots, lot 3437; lot 3438.

Tina M. Smith to Brandon Patterson, Sarah Hildereth – Middle Point inlots, lot 344.

James N. Collins, Marcy L. Collins to Sydney R. Tonuc, Mesut M. Tonuc – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 258; lot 258.

Delbert O. Shreve, Shirley A. Shreve to Shreve Family Trust, Shreve Family Trust TR, Delobert O. Shreve TR, Shirley A. Shreve TR – a portion of Section 15 in Pleasant Township.

Larry J. Dealey, Judith Ann Dealey to Straley Custom Homes LLC – Convoy inlots, lot 509.

Michael L. Germann, Debra R. Germann to Michael L. Germann, Debra R. Germann – Van Wert inlots, lot 3082.

Larry Adam, Larry D. Adam, Georgia Adam, Georgia I. Adam to Adam Family Trust, Adam Family Trust TR, Larry Adam TR, Georgia Adam TR – a portion of Section 9 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 30 in Washington Township.

Gina Lee Speakman to Allison C. Hauter – Van Wert inlots, lot 1844.

Bruce E. Dowler, Ruth A. Dowler, Kathy A. Dettrow, Kathy Dettrow to Isaac James Illig – Van Wert inlots, lot 2309; lot 2310.

Zaniab Property LLC, Zaniab LLC to Chad Bennett, Tiffany Bennett – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 97.

James V. Worthington Jr. to Jerry S. Worthington – Van Wert inlots, lot 358; lot 494; lot 1482; lot 1485; lot 1509.

John L. Osenbaugh, Susan L. Osenbaugh to John L. Osenbaugh, Susan L. Osenbaugh – Van Wert inlots, lot 1453.

Tammy Courtney, Ty Courtney to Ty M. Courtney, Tammy L. Courtney – a portion of Section 2 in Liberty Township.

Marcus L. Meyer, Brooke M. Meyer to Austin C. Fleming, Samantha J. Fleming – Van Wert inlots, lot 3627.

Wai Chun-Dok, Wai OI Yuk Sum to U.S. 127 Van Wert Project LLC – a portion of Section 25 in Pleasant Township.

Laura K. Rhoades to Aimee M. Nicolai, Dustin L. Colbert – a portion of Section 31 in Pleasant Township.

Kiracofe Homes LLC to Laura K. Rhoades – Van Wert inlots, lot 4580.

Kathy L. Taylor, Charles D. Schlechty, Chuck D. Schlechty, Emmalee R. Bass, Lewis K. Taylor, Nolvia I. Salinas, Timothy Bass to Timothy Bass – Van Wert inlots, lot 1014.

David Wayne Taylor, Cheryl Ann Taylor, David W. Taylor, Cheryl A. Taylor to Spoor Farm LTD – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 48.

JMRLH LLC to McCoy Automotive Repair LLC – a portion of Section 33 in Union Township.