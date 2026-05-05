Anti-data center activist speaks

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

By and large, Monday night’s public hearing regarding re-zoning for a proposed data center at the Van Wert Mega Site was an orderly gathering of those in favor of and opposed to the $10 billion project, plus those seeking more information and/or transparency. For the most part, supporters and detractors conducted themselves in an appropriate manner.

40 people stepped up to the podium to speak and provided their name and address, or at least general vicinity, as requested by Van Wert City Council President Thad Eikenbary and members of council. The majority of those who spoke signed up in advance outside of the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Those who didn’t didn’t sign up to speak were able to address council after the others had their turn.

Anti-data center activist Will Hollingsworth spoke during Monday night’s public hearing. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Those who attended Monday’s gathering noticed that out of the 40 people who spoke, one man, who was holding a young child, refused to give his name or address and would only identify himself as a concerned citizen of the U.S.A. He passionately expressed a handful of concerns about water usage, higher energy costs and job creation. His refusal to share his name prompted the question from both sides of the aisle – who was he?

As it turns out, the man was later identified as Will Hollingsworth, a library employee from Ravenna, Ohio, who is also an anti-data center activist and sometimes referred to as “Will of the People.” He has publicly protested data centers in Ravenna and Twinsburg. One of his previous speeches has gone viral.

While out of county residents were welcome to attend and speak, how he arrived in Van Wert is unknown. A GoFundMe page set up for Hollingsworth states “Will needs reliable transportation and means to represent everyone in the fight against big-tech companies and inevitable destruction of natural resources. These funds will help Will travel to various city council meetings across the state of Ohio by securing money for bus rides (local and long distant) as well as gas money for rideshares or Uber funds. Will hopes to attend meetings in western Ohio coming up, such as Stark County and Perry County. Possibly even Scranton, PA.”

It’s not known how long the GoFundMe page has been active, but it did mention three meetings he planned to attend in Northeast Ohio last month. As of Tuesday morning, it appeared no one had made a donation. “Be the first to donate” a tab said.

Following Hollingsworth was a young woman, also carrying a child, who referred to herself as “Mrs. Jackson” and said she’s a resident of the U.S.A. She too, spoke against the proposed project. After her time at the microphone, she was observed kissing Hollingsworth before the two left together with the children. Their relationship is unknown.

They were among the final speakers at the public hearing. A full story on the hearing can be found here.