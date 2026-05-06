Civil War era to be discussed

Submitted information

The Brumback Library and the Van Wert County Historical Society Genealogy Club will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday May 12, on the second floor of the library. There will be a special America 250 presentation by Harrison Frech, “Van Wert County in the Civil War.” It will cover the raising of local units to fight, local news coverage, support for the war and dissent which was sometimes violent. How Van Wert County African American men served to end slavery and save the Union. Harrison will then tie in how local resources from the library and museum were used in his research.