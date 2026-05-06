Dolores Marie Hofmann

Dolores Marie Hofmann, 85, of rural Van Wert, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2026, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur, Indiana, surrounded by her loving children.

Dolores was born at home in rural Decatur on June 27, 1940, the only child of Paula Rodenbeck. She spent much of her childhood working on the family farm with her mother and uncle. They did not have electricity or indoor plumbing until she was 16 years old. She attended St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bingen and was the only girl with eight boys for most of her first eight grades of school. She graduated from Monmouth High School in 1958, then began working at Lincoln Life Insurance in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Dolores Hofmann

On May 6,1962, she met the love of her life, Albert L. Hofmann. They were married on May 31, 1964, and he preceded her in death on July 7, 2020. After their children were in school, Dolores worked for Mr. Wiggs which was later Hecks, various offices for Van Wert County, Central Mutual Insurance Company, Fleetwood, and retired from HealthPro Medical Billing. Most of her employment was related to key punch and data entry, which she loved. She was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church, where she held offices for Sunday School and Ladies Aid. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities.

Dolores was an excellent baker and made cakes for family members’ birthdays and special occasions, as well as dozen of cookies for the Ladies Aid bake sales. She made many handwritten posters for church suppers and fundraisers. She liked to cross-stitch, read, do jigsaw and word search puzzles, play cards, and have phone conversations with her family and friends. She and Al enjoyed square dancing and taking YWCA bus trips. She could remember important dates, especially birthdays and anniversaries, up to the end of her life. She always kept her family and friends in her prayers and shared her faith with anyone who would listen.

She was preceded in death by her mother and husband, brother-in-law Glenn Bauermeister; sister-in-law Pauline (Hofmann) Bauermeister, and her parents-in-law, Louis and Adela Hofmann.

Survivors include her three children, who were all her favorites: Annette (Kevin) Hirschy, Denise (Brad) Nicolai, and Steven (LeeAnn Mattes) Hofmann. She cherished her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Chad (Whittany) Hirschy and their daughter Kaelynn, Craig Hirschy and his daughters Lea and Claire, Cory (Taylor) Hirschy and their children Emmett and Lottie, Audrey (Brock) Rolsten and their daughter Addison, Aimee (Dustin Colbert) Nicolai, and Gwendolyn Hofmann. Also special to Dolores were her niece and nephews and their spouses and children: Rod (Karen) Bauermeister, Ronda (David) Flesch, Scott Bauermeister, and Brian (Sheryl) Bauermeister.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in rural Ohio City, with the Rev. Roger Peters officiating. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, rural Ohio City immediately following the service.

Preferred memorials are to Worship Anew (a weekly television broadcast she rarely missed) or St. Thomas Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.