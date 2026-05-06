Gregory A. “Chase” Stemen

Gregory A. “Chase” Stemen, affectionately known as Chase to his friends, a beloved uncle, cousin, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the age of 76.

Greg was born on December 10, 1949, in Harrison Township near Wren, Ohio, to Gaylord and Miriam (Baxter) Stemen.

Greg Stemen

He spent his early years in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he later graduated from high school before moving to Van Wert, where he lived for many years.

In 1974, Greg attended the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy and served in law enforcement for several years until medically retiring from police work. He loved horses and shooting, was an avid gun collector, and had a lifelong passion for Chevrolet Corvettes.

He is survived by his niece, Amanda Stemen of Lima; and his first cousins, Tom Jones of Tucson, Arizona, and Charlene Barcus Bowers of Portland, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Stemen.

Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Private funeral services for the family will be held at a later date. Greg spent many afternoons at Orchard Tree restaurant, and in his honor, the family invites friends to share a meal and fellowship there prior to the visitation on Tuesday, from 12-1 p.m. A table has been reserved.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Greg’s name to the Fraternal Order of Police.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.alspachgearhart.com.