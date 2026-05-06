Harter, Spradlin named R.K. Thompson Award winners

Vantage Career Center seniors Zaria Harter and Gabriel Spradlin were named the winners of this year’s R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Awards during Wednesday night’s annual banquet held at Vantage. The were chosen from among 10 finalists. Both have had to define self-reliance. They became the 112th and 113th winners of the annual award. The first awards were presented back in 1971. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Self-reliance is defined by Merriam-Webster as “reliance on one’s own efforts and abilities.” The term was better defined during Wednesday night’s 56th annual Roger K. Thompson Self-Reliance Awards banquet, which was held at Vantage Career Center.

There were ten finalists from Van Wert, Crestview, Lincolnview and Vantage Career Center – five girls and five boys. Two of them, both seniors at Vantage, emerged as the winners Zaria Harter and Gabriel Malachi Spradlin.

Harter’s childhood was marred by tragedy. At a young age she lost her mother to an overdose and her family fell apart.

“I’m reliant on my own power and resources rather than those of others,” she wrote. “I had to be. After the loss of my family we bounced around homes and I felt the pressure to take care of myself and my younger sister. My childhood has made me a prime example of self-reliance.”

“My life wasn’t always easy but I am thankful for that,” she added. “Many would use my experiences as an excuse but I use it as motivation. Self-reliance is just who I am – I will always keep going.”

Harter participates in the Criminal Justice Program at Vantage and serves as a student ambassador, president of the German Interact Club and Criminal Justice Leaders. She is also a member of National Technical Honor Society and a state qualifier in the Skills USA Competition. At Lincolnview High School, she is a member of the Lancer Marching Band, Pep Band, track and field team and National Honor Society. Outside of school, Harter is an active member of the Ohio City Church of God Youth Group. Work experience includes time at Ohio City Express and Work-Based Learning with Vantage School Resource Officer Jill Gemmer. Following graduation, she plans to enlist in the Marine Corps.

At age four, Spradlin, the son of Nick Roxo, survived a car accident that claimed his mother, brother and grandmother.

“Following the accident, my father spiraled so I became the caregiver for my three younger brothers – feeding them, bathing them, and comforting them. I entered foster care at age nine, separated from my brothers and placed in three homes over two years. I had no family to tum to, so I learned to rely on myself to survive emotionally and mentally in unfamiliar environments. When I was adopted by Nick, a close family friend, things improved.”

“At 16, I began working, first as a cashier, then another retail job, and now as a Certified Nursing Assistant,” he added. “At 19, I moved into my own apartment while still in school.”

At Vantage, Spradlin is engaged in the medical assisting program. Through his efforts, he has or is on his way to earning several medical related certifications including Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), phlebotomy and Certified Medical Assistant. Following graduation, Malachi plans to continue in the workforce with a goal of earning additional credentials and ultimately pursuing a degree in nursing or mortuary science. Work experience includes time at Ruler Foods and Love’s Travel Stops and most recently working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Vancrest of Van Wert.

The remaining finalists were Caroline Marks of Crestview, Elyssa Renner of Lincolnview, Paige Smith of Lincolnview/Vantage, Grace Spieles of Van Wert, Evan Beining of Van Wert, Trey Dotson of Van Wert, Trey Dotson of Van Wert, and Wyatt Polley of Lincolnview/Vantage. Each of them received a plaque and $500, while Harter and Spradlin each received an additional $500.

Tjay Fitton was the keynot speaker. She’s a 2000 graduate of Lincolnview High School and Vantage Career Center and currently resides in Quincy, Michigan, where she is a successful real estate agent managing her own private business office. She currently serves as president of the Hillsdale County Board of Realtors as well as serving on many other committees. She and her husband, Stewart, have three sons, two poodles, and a family-owned construction company.

Bill Clifton served as Master of Ceremonies and the invocation and benediction were delivered by Jennifer Denman. Stephanie Phillips and Mark Schumm introduced each of the finalists and read aloud their brief bios. Awards were presented by members of the Thompson family, and dinner was prepared and served by Vantage culinary arts students. Anthony Adams provided closing remarks.