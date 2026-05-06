Roundup: Van Wert sweeps Crestview

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 2 Crestview 1

CONVOY — A pair of runs – one in the third and one in the fourth – proved to be enough as Van Wert edged Crestview 2-1 on Wednesday.

Noah Krites opened the third with a single, then later scored on a single by Trevor Halker. In the fourth, Easton Putman scored on a sac fly by Wyatt Scott. Crestview’s lone run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Luke Sawmiller doubled in Jace Wehner.

Each team had just four hits in the game, with two of Van Wert’s hits coming from Putman.

Van Wert (8-10) is scheduled to host Wapakoneta today, while Crestview will face Heritage on the road on Friday.

Softball

Van Wert 17 Crestview 6 (six innings)

Haley Dunlap had five hits and drove in four runs to lead Van Wert by Crestview 17-6 on Wednesday.

Three of the runs came on a home run by Haley in the second. Lauren Geahart had four hits Layla Sudduth and Emma West each had three hits, and two RBIs, while Meah Johnson had three hits and drove in a run. As a team, the Cougars pounded out 25 hits. Dakota Thornell led Crestview with three hits and two RBIs, and Kaci Gregory and Alli Thatcher each had two hits.

Crestview (6-13) is scheduled to host Ayersville today, and Van Wert (7-7) will host St. Henry on Saturday.