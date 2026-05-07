Block supports data center project

To the Editor,

Monday night (May 4, 2026), the public had the opportunity to weigh in on the data center proposal before council. For months our community has been deliberating the potential development at the mega site, and the issue has been raised before council several times in my short tenure.

I had stated throughout my campaign and the first months of the year that I was on the fence about the data center but that I leaned heavily in favor. I wanted to see a more robust public process, stronger commitments to protecting Van Wert’s natural resources, and firm legislation to protect our residents from noise and pollution. While there is more work to do, I am now comfortable with the protections that have been announced and the commitments made by all parties involved thus far. I want to see the data center move forward.

I also want to acknowledge that the public process has been flawed. As several speakers pointed out at the recent public hearing, there is a feeling that your questions have gone unanswered and the process has been rushed. That concern is valid, because our city made mistakes and those missteps affected public trust. I believe future public meetings will help improve the conversation around the data center.

This public hearing is the meeting that should have occurred last year. Due to an error in following our own laws, the city government inadvertently bypassed several steps that allow for direct public input. This unintentional mistake meant that the people of Van Wert were barred from voicing their opinions at legally required public meetings in front of their elected representatives, regardless of whether that opinion was in favor or opposed. It also means Van Wert was caught flat footed in the middle of negotiations on the deal. I have called for those from our city government responsible for the mistake to own up to it.

Despite the city’s error, Thor Equities and the end user have been constructive and patient partners in the process. They have committed to funding sorely needed infrastructure upgrades that will benefit both the development area and traffic patterns more broadly through town. They have committed to protecting our water – both supply and discharge – by investing in technology that will only use 660,000 gallons every 4-6 years, and by committing to EPA-regulated pre-treatment of any discharge. Thor has been receptive to several of my own requests including noise ordinances and further public meetings.

The pieces are in place to make the Van Wert data center a great project. At this point, we need to move beyond the annexation and zoning process while we continue to refine the details. I have confidence that those in our corner are negotiating earnestly on our behalf, and though we are not finished yet and further stipulations and regulations need to be deliberated, the annexation and zoning can safely proceed. I encourage everyone to stay tuned in and be active participants even beyond the May 11 council meeting, as the public process will continue and we all can together advocate for the best project to help make Van Wert better.

Hall Block

Van Wert City Council At-Large