Don’t risk your spring projects

By Franklin Freytag

COLUMBUS — As the spring construction season kicks into high gear, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Industrial Compliance is urging business owners and property managers to hire only licensed commercial contractors. Through the Ohio Construction Industry Licensing Board (OCILB), the Division ensures that the more than 10,000 licensed professionals in electrical, HVAC, plumbing, hydronics, and refrigeration meet the state’s high safety and quality standards.

One of the key reasons Ohioans should work with licensed contractors is because they comply with the state’s building codes and safety regulations. While hiring unlicensed professionals may appear cost-effective at first, it can often lead to unsafe conditions and legal liabilities that may have to be addressed down the road.

“Working with a licensed contractor guarantees that the contractor has met professional and safety standards,” said OCILB Ohio Contractor Administrator Michael Baisden. “Verifying licensing upfront keeps people safe as well as saves time and money by avoiding potential significant setbacks.”

How to Verify a Commercial Contractor is Licensed

Check credentials. You can find information on all state-licensed commercial contractors by accessing Ohio’s License Lookup Tool at https://elicense4.com.ohio.gov/Lookup/LicenseLookup.aspx.

Verify qualifications. Ask to see a contractor’s journeyman card or evidence of a state-approved apprenticeship.

Contact local building departments. Ask your county, city or township building department to verify that the contractor is licensed or registered to work in your area. In addition, ask if permits are required for the specific work being completed at your location.

Check insurance. Request proof of the contractor’s insurance. You should also verify with the insurance company that the policy is active and provides adequate coverage.

Ask for references and review past work. Request references from similar projects that have been recently completed and follow up with those clients to understand their experiences.

Review the contract carefully. Make sure the written contract includes scope of work, materials, timeline, payment schedule, change-order process, and warranties. Avoid vague contracts and don’t be pressured to sign an agreement immediately. Be cautious of large down payments or being asked to make a full payment before work starts. Require a clear breakdown of labor and materials in the contract.

Common Red Flags to Avoid:

You cannot find the contractor’s name or license information in the Division’s online database.

The contractor is unable or unwilling to provide documentation verifying their qualifications.

The contractor refuses to obtain required permits.

The contractor will not share references, or the references report negative experiences.

You feel pressured to sign a contract or make quick decisions.

The contractor requests a large or even full payment before they begin any work.

You receive an offer that is significantly cheaper than others, or it simply seems too good to be true.

About Residential Contractors

While residential contractors are not required to be licensed by the state, local building departments throughout Ohio may have their own verification or licensing requirements. Ohioans can use the Ohio Board of Building Standard’s Building Department Lookup to quickly and easily find their local building department based on their address.

Ohioans with complaints about residential contractors should file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Section at 1.800.282.0515 and/or their local building department.