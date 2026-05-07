Full-time firefighter…

Dietrich Rinehart was officially sworn in Thursday as a full-time Firefighter/EMT at the Van Wert Fire Department. having successfully completed his one-year probationary period. Chief Jon Jones said Rinehart joined the department one year ago, completed his probationary period. and has demonstrated the dedication, skill, and professionalism expected of Van Wert’s firefighters. Jones said the completion of his probationary period marks an important milestone in his career and reflects his commitment to serving the community. The Van Wert Fire Department remains committed to providing the highest level of fire protection and emergency medical services to the community. Photo submitted