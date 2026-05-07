Klopfenstein joins data center roundtable

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Earlier this week, State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) joined a roundtable with Alex Fitzsimmons, Acting Undersecretary of Energy for the U.S. Department of Energy; State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport), State Representative Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon), Chair of the House Energy Committee; State Representative David Thomas (R-Jefferson), and representatives from the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) to discuss the Ratepayer Protection Pledge and Ohio’s leadership on data center accountability, which includes Ohio House Bill 706.

The roundtable held at the Statehouse brought together Ohio policymakers, industry leaders, community advocates, and utility representatives for a productive discussion on House Bill 706 and ensuring AI data center growth does not burden Ohio ratepayers.

Roy Klopfenstein

“We will keep working to find a solution that both protects Ohio ratepayers and demonstrates that Ohio is open for business,” Klopfenstein said.

House Bill 706, introduced by Representatives David Thomas and Tristan Rader, builds on consumer protections already being implemented in AEP Ohio’s service territory through a PUCO-approved tariff. AEP has reported that early results from this tariff structure are “working as designed.” This legislation would apply those same safeguards statewide, ensuring consistent safeguards for ratepayers across Ohio.

House Bill 706 requires data center customers to enter into long-term service agreements with electric utilities before utilities construct dedicated infrastructure. It also directs the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to establish standards for interconnection queue practices, load study deposits, and milestone requirements.

The roundtable also included discussion of House Bill 15, a market-driven, comprehensive initiative sponsored by Rep. Klopfenstein and passed by the Legislature last year that aims to boost power generation in Ohio, improve affordability for ratepayers, and increase reliability within the state’s electrical grid.