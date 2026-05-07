Local YMCA receives ODH grant

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County was the recipient of a $5,000 Ohio Department of Heath water safety and swim instruction grant.

The CDC lists drowning as one of the leading causes of accidental death in children between the ages of 1-14 and adults over 65. Over 4,500 people die from unintentional drownings in the United States annually (approximately 12 per day). YMCAs across the state were eligible for the grant and the Van Wert YMCA was selected as one of the recipients.

During swim lessons, children learn techniques to float from from YMCA of Van Wert County Aquatics Instructor Amy Grime who is also Camp Clay Director. Photo submitted

“The grant is specific to ‘at-risk’ youth and adults, ‘at-risk’ meaning youth and adults that meet the income requirements to qualify for scholarship at the Van Wert YMCA, YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said. “Additionally, ‘at-risk’ could include an entire swim class or summer camp swim class if at least 90 percent of the class qualifies for scholarship or publicly-funded child care.”

Grant dollars can be used for swim lessons and water safety education for anyone who qualifies in the county. If you feel like you or someone you know may qualify for the free swim instruction/water safety classes, contact libby@vwymca.org or amy@vwymca.org for participation availability. Classes will begin in late May and the local YMCA will be limited to the first 50 registrations.

The YMCA hopes to expand this program and has applied for additional funding through local and regional grants.