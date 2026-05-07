The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, May. 8, 2026

NWC champs again!

Make it three straight NWC softball championships for Lincolnview. The Lancers put the wraps on an outright conference title with a 10-6 win over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday. Ila Hughes and Lainey Spear each homered in the game and both had doubles. Emme Stevens had a double and a triple and Quinlyn Walker had a double. Lincolnview hasn’t lost an NWC game since the 2023 season. The Lancers (16-4, 7-0 NWC) will play at Wayne Trace today. Photo submitted

POSTED: 05/07/26 at 8:22 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports