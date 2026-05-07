NWC champs again!

Make it three straight NWC softball championships for Lincolnview. The Lancers put the wraps on an outright conference title with a 10-6 win over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday. Ila Hughes and Lainey Spear each homered in the game and both had doubles. Emme Stevens had a double and a triple and Quinlyn Walker had a double. Lincolnview hasn’t lost an NWC game since the 2023 season. The Lancers (16-4, 7-0 NWC) will play at Wayne Trace today. Photo submitted