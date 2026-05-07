Roundup: Lancers clinch NWC title share

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 22 Delphos Jefferson 2 (five innings)

DELPHOS — The Lancers captured a share of their sixth straight NWC baseball championship with a five inning 22-2 win over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday. Lincolnview can win the conference title outright with a victory over Columbus Grove next Wednesday.

The Lancers scored early and often, bolting out to a 5-0 first inning lead, including a two-RBI single by Max Hammons. Eight more runs were scored in the second inning, including two-RBI singles by Jackson Ingledue and Gavin Evans. The lead grew to 16-0 after three innings, and 20-1 after four innnings. Evans and Seth Brant each finished with four RBIs, while Chayse Overholt and Max Hammons each drove in two runs. Graham Kill picked up the win on the mound by scattering five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

Lincolnview (12-3, 6-0 NWC) will travel to Coldwater today.

Wapakoneta 8 Van Wert 6

Van Wert fell to 8-11 (1-6 WBL) with an 8-6 home loss to Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Softball

Ayersville 10 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Kendra Waldron held Crestview in check, giving up just three hits while striking out 16 in a 10-0 win over the Lady Knights on Thursday.

Crestview (6-14) will host Bellmont today