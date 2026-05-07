Summer walking program to begin

Submitted information

The Van Wert community is invited to take part in the Van Wert Parks Department’s summer walking program, which is designed to keep everyone active while also enjoying local parks. The series will begin on Monday, May 18 at the Park District Trail East, with participants meeting at the Rotary Athletic Complex for a 1.5-mile walk.

Each week features a new location with gradually increasing distances. On June 1, walkers will meet at the Van Wert High School track (1.7 miles), followed by Jubilee Park on June 8, meeting at the stone lot off Brooks Avenue (1.8 miles). The group will gather at Fountain Park Pavilion on June 15 for a 2-mile walk, and at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds front gate off U.S. 127 on June 22 (1.9 miles).

The program will continue on June 29 at the South Reservoir boat ramp (2.25 miles). Next will be Smiley Park Pavilion No. 4 on July 6 (2.5 miles). On July 13, participants will meet at Franklin Park off Greenwald Street for a 2.7-mile route. The Park District Trail West walk follows on July 20, meeting at the trailhead on Richey Road (2.8 miles). The final walk on July 27 will be at the North Reservoir dog park off U.S. 127 with a 3.2-mile walk.

All walks will begin at 7 p.m. and will offer a great way to stay active, explore the community, and connect with others throughout the summer. Everyone is invited.

To keep up to date with this program, please follow the Van Wert Parks Department on Facebook and Instagram or if you have more questions, call the park office 419.238.9121.