Vantage CC students, Turner score big at SkillsUSA

Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner was named the SkillsUSA Ohio Superintendent of the Year. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s been a big week for students at Vantage Career Career.

Superintendent Rick Turner announced during Thursday night’s monthly school board meeting that Cruse Schroeder (Ottoville) placed first in the Heavy Equipment category at the SkillsUSA Ohio State Championships, qualifying him for the SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta next month. Hayden Schimmoller (Delphos Jefferson) secured third place in Precision Machining.

“All of our contestants worked hard and represented Vantage exceptionally well,” he said. “Congratulations to our students and instructors for the exemplary effort put into these events.”

On the subject of SkillsUSA, Treasurer Denise Mooney announced that Turner had been named as the first SkillsUSA Ohio Superintendent of the Year. He was presented with an award by Board President Dr. Tim Fitzpatrick.

Turner noted to the board that Vantage students Zaria Harter (Lincolnview) and Gabriel Spradlin Van Wert) were named winners of the R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award Wednesday evening (see story here).

Turner provided an update on renovations to the former Thomas Edison Building, which will become home to the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers. He told the board that work is progressing steadily.

“The new mezzanine has passed steel inspection, and interior framing rough-ins continue,” he stated. “Metal roof panels are now on-site. Once installed the building will be watertight, allowing drywall and finishing work to begin within approximately two weeks. The team is currently reviewing revised schedules, as the timeline for the start of classes depends on the completion of the roof and subsequent interior finishes.”

The board approved the purchase of furniture for the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers, along with design plans for the main campus, once medical programs move across the street.

High School Director Ben Winans said the annual CAP signing day will be held this afternoon (Friday). 36 employers will be there and approximately 50 students will be recognized.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy noted that LPN-RN graduation took place on April 23 with 16 graduates. 12 students graduated from the Police Academy on Thursday.

A list of non-certified employees was given approval, including Tessa Laing, media relations coordinator; Thomas Kline, maintenance; Donald McDougall, custodian; Jessica Morefield, cafeteria manager; Nicole Ricker, superintendent secretary, and Samantha Turnwald, high school secretary. All were given two-year contracts. One-year contracts were approved for Brenda Wurst, job coach; Robert Ward, machining and engineering technologies instructor, and Shaun Collins, English instructor.

The board also accepted the amended resignation date for Machining and Engineering Technologies instructor Larry Ray, effective May 31, along with the resignation of educational aide Lori Allen, effective June 30.

Out-of-state and overnight travel requests were approved for social studies instructor Tony Unverferth to attend the National Teaching Financial Literacy Conference in Carlsbad, California, October 9-12, and Turner and science instructor Dan Joyce to attend the Best Practices and Innovations in CTE seminar in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, September 20-23. 11 instructors and 28 students were approved retroactively, May 4-6, to attend the SkillsUSA state competition in Columbus.

Board member Michelle Gorman (Lincolnview) was given an award for 15 years of service to the Vantage board.

A handful of donations from area businesses were graciously accepted by the board, and the board approved several other agenda items, including:

The revised 2026-2027 high school calendar due to the addition of a professional development date October 13.

A satellite agreement with Van Wert City Schools for the upcoming school year.

The substitute teaching rate of $110 per day for the 2026-2027 school year.

A memorandum of understanding with the Vantage Teachers organization for an online day plan.

Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in the district conference room.