Voters reject majority of school issues

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Tuesday was a tough day for school districts that had property tax requests or income tax issues on the ballot.

Figures from the Ohio School Boards Association show voters approved just over one third of school tax issues. 66 tax issues were on the ballot statewide but just 24 passed.

School income tax issues especially struggled, with just eight of 32 requests approved by voters, including a new five year, 0.75 percent income tax request for permanent improvements by the Paulding Exempted Village Schools. Renewal school tax issues did well, with voters approving 12 of 16 requests. One of those requests that was approved was for Parkway Local Schools. The five-year, 8.97 mill property tax renewal for current expenses passed in Mercer County and a portion of Van Wert County 269-123.

“School funding in Ohio is built on a partnership between the state and local communities and over time that balance has shifted more responsibility locally,” Ohio School Boards Association CEO Tom Hosler said. “Ohio communities continue to value their schools, but residents are also feeling real pressure right now. These results reflect both of those realities.”

According to the Ohio School Boards Association, this year’s ballot looked different than a typical primary election. Historically, renewal issues make up a much larger share of school tax requests appearing before voters. In last year’s May primary election, 49 of the 99 school tax issues on the ballot were renewals. This year, only 16 of 66 issues were renewal requests, meaning voters were presented with a significantly larger number of new funding requests than usual.

“Renewals are holding, but new asks are harder,” Hosler said. “That’s not a lack of support for schools; it’s the reality families are facing. Voters are making careful decisions, and much of that is outside the control of local school districts.”

In fiscal year 1999, the state’s share for local schools was 45 percent. It’s projected to drop to 32.2 percent in fiscal year 2027. A full breakdown of Tuesday’s statewide school ballot issue results is available through OSBA’s online levy database here.