AG Yost leaving for private sector job

By Morgan Trau and Joe Donatelli/Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday he will resign and take a private-sector job with nonproft law firm Alliance Defending Freedom.

The “surprise move” was first reported by the Columbus Dispatch.

Earlier Thursday, Yost’s spokesperson did not confirm or deny the report when contacted, but half a dozen statehouse sources who wished to remain anonymous said Yost is expected to leave his job ahead of the November election.

Dave Yost

WEWS attended an event today in hopes of speaking with Yost, but his spokesman, Steve Irwin, physically blocked reporter Morgan Trau several times when she attempted to speak with the attorney general in a public area.

Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson thanked Yost for his public service.

“Attorney General Yost has dedicated his entire professional career to keeping people safe … wish him the best in everything that he’s going to do,” Wilson said.

On Thursday afternoon, Yost tweeted that he is taking a job with Alliance Defending Freedom. He will be the firm’s new vice president of Strategic Research and Innovation.

Yost has served as attorney general since 2019.

Prior to that, he was the state auditor.

Yost’s political dreams of being governor were dealt a blow in 2025 when the Ohio Republican Party endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy. Yost suspended his governor campaign soon after, and has since kept a low profile. He is the only statewide Republican besides Governor Mike DeWine who is not currently running for office.

DeWine has the authority to appoint a new attorney general, with just six months until the general election.

Republican nominee for attorney general Keith Faber told WEWS that he looks forward to talking to the governor about the “best path forward.”

DeWine said he isn’t making an appointment immediately and issued the following statement:

“I am grateful for Attorney General Yost’s long career in public service, from serving as Delaware County Auditor, Delaware County Prosecutor, Auditor of State, to Attorney General of Ohio. I wish him the best in his next endeavor.

Having served as Ohio Attorney General, I know how important this office is and the great work done by its employees. I will give the appointment of someone to serve as Attorney General thoughtful and deliberate consideration.”

According to DeWine, Yost’s resignation is effective June 7.